Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 3.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 359.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akebia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBA is 0.28%, an increase of 80.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 53,825K shares. The put/call ratio of AKBA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 16,205K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,223K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,460K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,069K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 54.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,155K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,053K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 94.05% over the last quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

