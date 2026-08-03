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Akebia Initiates Phase 2 Trial For Ebribafusp In Kidney Diseases; Initial Data In '27

August 03, 2026 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), on Monday reported the initiation of the Phase 2 basket trial evaluating the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of Ebribafusp in treating rare complement-mediated kidney diseases.

Rare kidney diseases linked to complement-mediated pathways include IgA nephropathy (IgAN), lupus nephritis (LN), and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). These affect over 200,000 patients in the U.S. alone, who have previously shown a viable response to complement inhibitors, as the complement C3d in glomeruli, the tubules that filter urine in the kidneys, is a hallmark of several kidney diseases.

The developing drug Ebribafusp is an investigational, anti-C3d factor H fusion protein that has demonstrated some success as a complement-inhibitor. The drug was designed to target the sites of complement activation in tissues to degrade the alternative pathway C3 convertase, particularly in glomeruli with C3d deposits.

Ebribafusp has shown a positive pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile in preclinical studies at Q32 Bio Inc., the company which developed the drug. Akebia licensed the drug from Q32 in November 2025.

The open-label, Phase 2 basket trial plans to enroll at least 30 patients of IgAN, LN, or C3G, and may report initial data in 2027.

AKBA is currently trading at $1.33, up 0.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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