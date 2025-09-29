Akbank T.A.S. - Depositary Receipt (AKBTY) Price Target Increased by 14.02% to 4.23

The average one-year price target for Akbank T.A.S. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AKBTY) has been revised to $4.23 / share. This is an increase of 14.02% from the prior estimate of $3.71 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.79 to a high of $5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of $3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akbank T.A.S. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBTY is 0.21%, an increase of 60.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 168K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKBTY by 5.24% over the last quarter.

GHTA - Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF holds 105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBTY by 77.67% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBTY by 32.92% over the last quarter.

NSI - National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKBTY by 32.92% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 59.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKBTY by 85.52% over the last quarter.

