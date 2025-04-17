$AKBA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AKBA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,214,430 of trading volume.

$AKBA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AKBA:

$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $AKBA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.