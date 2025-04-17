$AKBA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AKBA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,214,430 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AKBA:
$AKBA Insider Trading Activity
$AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853.
- NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804
- STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062.
- RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424
$AKBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,874,171 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,460,924
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,382,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,626,077
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 813,902 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,546,413
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 805,459 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,530,372
- MORGAN STANLEY added 701,159 shares (+64.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,332,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 516,925 shares (+106.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $982,157
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 421,527 shares (+256.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800,901
