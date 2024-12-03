News & Insights

Akastor ASA’s DDW Offshore Secures Contract Extension

December 03, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA’s subsidiary DDW Offshore has secured a 6-month contract extension with Petrofac for the vessel Skandi Emerald, extending the contract term to July 2025. This extension boosts DDW Offshore’s contract backlog to approximately USD 38 million, highlighting the company’s solid positioning in the offshore support sector.

