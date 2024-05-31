Akastor ASA Subsidiary Bolsters Stake in Odfjell Drilling

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA’s subsidiary has acquired over 3 million shares in Odfjell Drilling Ltd. at a nominal subscription price, significantly increasing the holding’s value in their portfolio. The shares, valued at NOK 169 million, will be reflected in Akastor’s Q2 2024 financial statements, replacing the previous book value of NOK 56 million.

