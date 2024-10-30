News & Insights

Akastor ASA Strengthens Financial Position and Growth Prospects

October 30, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA reported a robust financial position in the third quarter, highlighted by a significant EBITDA increase in its subsidiary HMH and strategic acquisition of Drillform. The company maintained a strong net cash position and saw positive developments in its offshore ventures, reinforcing its potential for future growth. Additionally, DDW Offshore secured substantial contracts, positioning itself well for 2025.

