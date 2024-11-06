Akastor ASA Expands Stake in AKOFS Offshore

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA has reached an agreement to acquire Mitsui & Co.’s interests in AKOFS Offshore for $22.5 million, with $15 million payable at closing and the rest in tranches by 2025. This acquisition will increase Akastor’s stake to 75%, as they aim to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the subsea well intervention sector. The completion is anticipated in early Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

