AKKVF

Akastor ASA Expands Stake in AKOFS Offshore

November 06, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA has reached an agreement to acquire Mitsui & Co.’s interests in AKOFS Offshore for $22.5 million, with $15 million payable at closing and the rest in tranches by 2025. This acquisition will increase Akastor’s stake to 75%, as they aim to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the subsea well intervention sector. The completion is anticipated in early Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

