Akari Therapeutics Releases Corporate Update Video Featuring New CEO Abizer Gaslightwala

Abizer Gaslightwala outlines his future vision for Akari Therapeutics and its cancer treatment innovations in a new video.

Akari Therapeutics has released a corporate update video featuring Abizer Gaslightwala, the newly appointed President and CEO, outlining the company's vision. Akari is focused on developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment. Their leading candidate, AKTX-101, targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells and utilizes a novel PH1 payload designed to induce tumor cell death while minimizing off-target effects. Preclinical studies have shown AKTX-101 to exhibit superior effectiveness, safety, and the potential for synergy with checkpoint inhibitors. The company is generating data to advance its pipeline, and stakeholders can view the video on their website.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Abizer Gaslightwala as President and CEO signifies a strong leadership move, potentially enhancing the company's strategic direction and execution.

The release highlights the innovative characteristics of AKTX-101, the lead product candidate, which utilizes a novel bi-functional payload, suggesting a competitive edge in cancer treatment.

Positive preclinical results for AKTX-101 indicate superior efficacy and safety, which could be pivotal in attracting investor interest and advancing clinical trials.

The company is actively generating validating data for its novel payloads, demonstrating commitment to advancing its pipeline and potential growth opportunities in the oncology market.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, which may create uncertainty around the company's future performance.

The mention of numerous risks related to unforeseen liabilities, potential delays in product development, and competition may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to achieve its goals.

The company’s reliance on outcomes from preclinical studies and the uncertain nature of their progression to clinical trials and regulatory approval can be perceived as a red flag regarding the viability of their product candidates.

FAQ

What is the focus of Akari Therapeutics?

Akari Therapeutics is focused on developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates for cancer treatment.

Who is the new CEO of Akari Therapeutics?

Abizer Gaslightwala is the newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics.

What is the lead candidate of Akari Therapeutics?

Akari's lead candidate is AKTX-101, which targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells.

How does AKTX-101 work?

AKTX-101 utilizes a novel bi-functional payload to disrupt RNA splicing in cancer cells, inducing tumor-specific cell death.

Where can investors access the corporate update video?

Investors can access the corporate update video on the Presentations page under the Investors section of Akari's website.

BOSTON and LONDON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the release of a corporate update video featuring newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Abizer Gaslightwala.





video



Presentations



Investors



www.akaritx.com



About Akari Therapeutics







Akari Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate novel bi-functional ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to target a range of cancers to fuel a growing pipeline. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their toxin classes, PH1 is a novel bi-functional payload that is designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells, inducing tumor-specific cell death while generating immunostimulatory effects and minimizing off-target toxicity. Given this mechanism, AKTX-101 has the potential to overcome many of the shortcomings of current ADCs, off-target toxicity and resistance. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have superior activity, prolonged survival, less resistance and better tolerability and safety. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival in preclinical models. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payloads to advance its pipeline.





www.akaritx.com



X



LinkedIn



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and any other diseases, and ultimately bring therapies to patients; the Company’s targets, plans, objectives or goals for future operations, including those related to its product candidates; financial projections; future economic performance; business development efforts and securing business development partners and the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







AKTX@jtcir.com









