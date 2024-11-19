News & Insights

Akari Therapeutics regains full Nasdaq comliance

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) announces receipt of written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that its deficiency under Listing Rule 5550(b) has been cured. The Company is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements. Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing before the Hearings Panel on November 21, has been cancelled. The Company will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

