Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt (AKTX) Price Target Increased by 3,900.00% to 108.12

The average one-year price target for Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:AKTX) has been revised to $108.12 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of $2.70 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $294.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,686.60% from the latest reported closing price of $3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akari Therapeutics, Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTX is 0.00%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 201.15% to 4,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,724K shares.

Cresset Asset Management holds 822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 308K shares.

Palo Alto Investors holds 146K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.