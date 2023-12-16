Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR (AKTX) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AKTX) has been revised to 81.60 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of 56.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,814.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 84.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTX is 0.06%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.24% to 178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 178K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares, representing a decrease of 4,050.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTX by 49.92% over the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.

