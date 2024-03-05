News & Insights

Akari Therapeutics, Peak Bio Announces Agreement To Merge As Equals - Quick Facts

March 05, 2024

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) and Peak Bio Inc. announced a definitive agreement to merge as equals in an all-stock deal. The combined entity will operate as Akari Therapeutics, Plc, which is expected to continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market as AKTX.

Peak stockholders will receive a number of Akari ordinary shares for each share of Peak stock they own. The exchange is anticipated to result in implied equity ownership in the combined company of approximately 50% for Akari shareholders and approximately 50% for Peak stockholders on a fully-diluted basis.

