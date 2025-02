Akari Therapeutics Launches On-Demand Video Webcast Highlighting Key Investment Insights for 2025

Akari Therapeutics participated in a virtual conference, presenting its cancer treatment pipeline and innovative antibody-drug conjugate, AKTX-101.

Akari Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment, announced its participation in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference where CEO Dr. Samir Patel highlighted five key reasons for the investment community to focus on Akari in 2025. The on-demand webcast of the presentation is now available on their website. Akari is advancing its lead candidate, AKTX-101, which targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells using a proprietary novel payload designed to induce tumor-specific cell death while minimizing off-target toxicity. Preclinical studies have indicated that AKTX-101 may overcome limitations of current ADCs, showcasing improved efficacy and safety. The company is working on generating additional validating data for its innovative therapies.

Participation in a prominent Virtual Investor conference showcases Akari Therapeutics' commitment to engaging with the investment community and fostering transparency about its business strategy.

The presentation by Dr. Samir Patel highlights key investment reasons, potentially attracting attention and support from investors looking for promising biotechnology opportunities.

Akari's innovative lead candidate, AKTX-101, is positioned as a next-generation therapy with a novel mechanism of action, which may differentiate it from competitors and address critical shortcomings in current cancer treatments.

Positive preclinical results demonstrating superior activity and better tolerability for AKTX-101 enhance the credibility of the company's pipeline and its potential to attract further investment and partnerships.

Inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty about the company's future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.



The mention of risks related to potential delays or failures in research and development may raise concerns about the viability and timeline of the company’s product candidates.



Forward-looking statements about the merger and the anticipated benefits indicate possible instability and risks associated with the company's business strategy and operational integration.

About Akari Therapeutics







Akari Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate novel bi-functional ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to target a range of cancers to fuel a growing pipeline. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their toxin classes, PH1 is a novel bi-functional payload that is designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells, inducing tumor-specific cell death while generating immunostimulatory effects and minimizing off-target toxicity. Given this mechanism, AKTX-101 has the potential to overcome many of the shortcomings of current ADCs, off-target toxicity and resistance. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have superior activity, prolonged survival, less resistance and better tolerability and safety. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival in preclinical models. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payloads to advance its pipeline.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the business combination and related matters, including, but not limited to, post-closing operations and the outlook for the Company’s business; the Company’s targets, plans, objectives or goals for future operations, including those related to its product candidates; financial projections; future economic performance,; and the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the risk that Akari and Peak Bio may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger in the time frame expected, or at all; the ability to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the Merger; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined business; uncertainties as to the long-term value of Akari’s American Depositary Shares (and the ordinary shares represented thereby), including the dilution caused by Akari’s issuance of additional American Depositary Shares (and the ordinary shares represented thereby) in connection with the Merger; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; unexpected breaches or terminations with respect to the Company’s material contracts or arrangements; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates; potential exposure to legal proceedings and investigations; risks related to changes in governmental laws and related interpretation thereof, including on reimbursement, intellectual property protection and regulatory controls on testing, approval, manufacturing, development or commercialization of any of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.







