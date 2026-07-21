Akari Therapeutics Enters Strategic Research Collaboration With Whitehawk Therapeutics, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel RNA splicing modulator payloads, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company focused on advancing ADC cancer treatments.

Collaboration Details

Under the agreement, the companies will conduct a series of preclinical studies evaluating Akari's proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload technology in combination with Whitehawk's topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOP1i) ADC platform. Akari will lead the design, execution and evaluation of the research activities.

The initial collaboration will include multiple preclinical workstreams designed to assess dual payload compatibility and synergies, while generating data intended to guide future development decisions and potential broader collaboration opportunities.

Company Statement

"This collaboration marks an important first step in exploring the broader potential of our PH1 payload technology to combine in unique ways with current classes of ADC payloads across the field to advance ADC innovation and impact," said Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari. "Whitehawk brings a differentiated ADC platform and strong expertise in evaluating novel ADC technologies. We believe the planned studies will provide further validation of PH1's differentiated mechanism and support development of a dual payload technology that will be first-in-class for novel ADCs to attack cancer."

Dave Lennon, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitehawk Therapeutics added: ""Beyond our existing portfolio, we see dual-payload approaches as a potential next opportunity to expand the therapeutic potential of our ADC platform. We are pleased to enter this collaboration with Akari to understand whether combining these differentiated mechanisms has the potential to support future development."

Outlook

The collaboration is expected to commence immediately, with interim data updates anticipated as studies progress. Both companies will jointly review resulting data and determine whether findings support broader development discussions.

The company recently implemented 1-for-40 reverse stock split on March 30, 2026.

AKTX currently trading at $9.10, down 15.07%.

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