Akari Therapeutics Appoints New Head of Business Development - Oncology and Advances Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates for Cancer Treatment

Akari Therapeutics advances its ADC platform for cancer treatment and appoints a new oncology business development leader.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc is advancing its novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads aimed at treating various cancers. The company recently appointed Mark Kubik as the Head of Business Development for Oncology, enhancing its executive team with significant expertise in the ADC field. Akari highlighted ongoing developments for its lead asset, AKTX-101, an ADC targeting Trop2, and anticipates demonstrating promising preclinical data at a scientific conference later in 2025. The company's focus remains on refining its ADC pipeline and exploring strategic partnerships while managing financials, which saw a reduced net loss of approximately $3.7 million in Q1 2025 compared to $5.6 million in the previous year. Additionally, research and administrative expenses decreased significantly during this time, as Akari shifts focus towards its ADC platform while also considering the out-licensing of non-core assets to fund further development.

Potential Positives

Advancement of potential first-in-class, best-in-class Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) targeting multiple cancer tumor types, which may lead to innovative treatment options in oncology.

Appointment of Mark Kubik as Head of Business Development, bringing significant industry experience that could enhance the company's strategic partnerships and overall business development in the oncology sector.

Reduction in operating expenses, with a significant decrease in both research and development costs and general and administrative expenses compared to the previous year, indicating improved financial management.

Potential Negatives

Suspension of the HSCT-TMA clinical stage program with nomacopan reflects a significant setback in the company's research and development efforts.

The company has a net loss of approximately $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has cash reserves of only approximately $2.6 million, which may raise concerns about its financial stability and ability to sustain operations.

FAQ

What are Akari Therapeutics' new developments in cancer treatment?

Akari Therapeutics is advancing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads, targeting various cancer tumors, notably with AKTX-101.

Who has joined Akari as Head of Business Development for Oncology?

Mark Kubik has been appointed as the new Head of Business Development, Oncology, bringing extensive experience in the ADC field.

What is the purpose of the PH1 payload in Akari's ADCs?

The PH1 payload is designed to disrupt RNA splicing in cancer cells, inducing cell death while activating the immune system.

What were Akari's financial results for Q1 2025?

Akari reported a net loss of approximately $3.7 million for Q1 2025, down from $5.6 million in the same period of 2024.

What strategic partnerships is Akari pursuing for its ADC platform?

Akari is seeking strategic partners for research collaborations on the PH1 immuno-oncology payload across various customized tumor targets.

BOSTON and LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads for the treatment of cancer, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.





"We remain laser focused on becoming a key player in the ADC space and advancing our novel ADC platform built around immuno-oncology payloads and our lead asset AKTX-101, an ADC targeting Trop2 with our immuno-oncology payload, PH1. We continue to develop and execute a clear path forward for our ADC pipeline and support these efforts with ongoing activities and building the team that we believe positions us for success in the near and long term,” commented Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari. “In particular, we were pleased to recently welcome Mark Kubik, a seasoned leader in the Antibody Drug Conjugate space, as Head of Business Development, Oncology and believe his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our novel ADC platform technology.”





Leveraging its innovative payload platform, the Company is advancing a pipeline of potentially first-in-class, best-in-class ADC candidates across a wide range of cancer tumor targets. These initial candidates have shown significant tumor-killing activity in preclinical models with the ability to robustly activate the immune system to drive durable, and sustained outcomes.







Upcoming Expected Value-Driving Milestones









Novel ADC’s With Immuno-Oncology Payloads









Ongoing efforts to seek strategic partners for research collaborations on PH1 immuno-oncology payload across customized tumor targets. Continued discussions with partners on advancing AKTX-101 ADC (Trop2/PH1 payload) through additional IND-enabling activities.













Non-Core Asset Out Licensing









Continue efforts to out-license non-core assets across inflammation, ophthalmology, and rare diseases as a source of non-dilutive capital to invest into ADC platform.













Summary of Financial Results for First Quarter 2025







The net loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $3.7 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2024.





The Company reported research and development expenses of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately $2.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to our decision to suspend our HSCT-TMA clinical stage program with nomacopan in May 2024.





General and administrative expenses were approximately $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately $3.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) decreases in legal and professional fees (primarily related to the Merger) and (ii) a decrease in directors’ and officers’ insurance.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash of approximately $2.6 million. The net proceeds from the Company’s March 2025 offering, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $6.0 million, of which $4.0 million was received in April 2025.







About Akari Therapeutics







Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads, the first being PH1. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates to any cancer tumor target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells to deliver its novel PH1 immuno-oncology payload directly into the tumor cells. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome inhibitor designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer tumor cells. This splicing inhibition has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its immuno-oncology payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, AKTX-101, as well as developing ADCs against other undisclosed targets with its lead immuno-oncology payload, PH1.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.akaritx.com



and connect on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and any other diseases, and ultimately bring therapies to patients; the Company’s targets, plans, objectives or goals for future operations, including those related to its product candidates. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775









AKTX@jtcir.com























AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





(unaudited)











































March 31,













December 31,

























2025





















2024

















ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash









$





2,582













$





2,599













Restricted cash













60

















60













Prepaid expenses













627

















92













Other current assets













80

















201













Total current assets













3,349

















2,952













Goodwill













8,430

















8,430













Other intangible assets













39,180

















39,180















Total assets











$





50,959













$





50,562







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





13,067













$





12,407













Accrued expenses













3,494

















3,137













Convertible notes













700

















700













Convertible notes, related party













250

















250













Notes payable













228

















659













Notes payable, related party













668

















1,651













Warrant liabilities













1,066

















1,012













Liability related to deposits received for share subscriptions













950

















—













Other current liabilities













484

















94













Total current liabilities













20,907

















19,910













Other non-current liabilities













266

















383













Deferred tax liability













8,040

















8,040















Total liabilities















29,213

















28,333





































Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

















































Shareholders’ equity:

























Share capital of $0.0001 par value

























Authorized: 245,035,791,523 ordinary shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; issued and outstanding: 57,752,981,523 and 53,186,919,523 ordinary shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













5,776

















5,319













Additional paid-in capital













215,506

















212,706













Capital redemption reserve













52,194

















52,194













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(773





)













(738





)









Accumulated deficit













(250,957





)













(247,252





)









Total shareholders’ equity













21,746

















22,229















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





50,959













$





50,562



























AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









and Comprehensive Loss







(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





(unaudited)











































Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025





















2024















Operating expenses:

























Research and development









$





813













$





2,279













General and administrative













2,712

















3,710













Total operating expenses













3,525

















5,989













Loss from operations













(3,525





)













(5,989





)









Other income (expense):

























Interest income













—

















2













Interest expense













(55





)













—













Gain on debt extinguishment













54

















—













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(54





)













649













Foreign currency exchange loss, net













(125





)













(226





)









Other expense, net













—

















(2





)









Total other (expense) income, net













(180





)













423













Net loss









$





(3,705





)









$





(5,566





)

































Net loss per share –– basic and diluted









$





(0.00





)









$





(0.00





)









Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share –– basic and diluted













54,588,283,841

















13,453,147,979





































Comprehensive loss:

























Net loss









$





(3,705





)









$





(5,566





)









Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

























Foreign currency translation adjustment













(35





)













279













Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax













(35





)













279













Total comprehensive loss









$





(3,740





)









$





(5,287





)







