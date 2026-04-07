Akari Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership With WuXi XDC

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel RNA splicing modulating payloads, announced a strategic partnership with WuXi XDC to accelerate developing of its proprietary PH1 payload.

The collaborating is expected to support Akari's IND filing by late 2026 and advance its lead program, AKTX-101, initially targeting metastatic urothelial cancer.

The PH1 payload represents a differentiated ADC approach, designed to disrupt RNA splicing in cancer cells. Unlike traditional ADC payloads that rely on microtubule inhibition or DNA damage, PH1 offers directly cytotoxicity while also activating innate and adaptive immune responses. Preclinical studies have shown superior tumor regression and complete remissions compared to other ADCs, underscoring its potential as a next-generation therapy.

A Phase 1 clinical trial of AKTX-101 is expected to initiate in late 2026, or early 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

Akari emphasized that the WuXi XDC collaboration validated its PH1 payload platform and positions the company to expand into additional ADC programs beyond urothelial cancer. CEO Abizer Gaslightwala called the partnership "a major milestone and powerful validation of our novel PH1 payload technology".

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on March 30, 2026.

AKTX closed Monday's trading at $3.54, down 20.81%. During overnight trading the stock is at $3.60, up 1.69%.

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