Akari Therapeutics announce shareholder approval connected with Peak Bio merger

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) announces shareholder approval in connection with the merger of Akari Therapeutics and Peak Bio (PKBO). At a General Meeting held in relation to the merger at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Company’s offices in London, shareholders approved the Company’s issuance of shares in connection with the proposed merger, with approximately 99% of shares present at the General Meeting, in person or by proxy, voted in support.

