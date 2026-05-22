Akari Shares Surge In Pre-Market On Breakthrough Data Showing Synergy KRAS Inhibition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) are up over 100% in pre-market trading after the company reported breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating that its lead antibody-drug conjugate, AKTX-101, works synergistically with a KRAS inhibitor in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models.

Akari announced that AKTX-101— a TROP2-targeting ADC powered by the company's novel RNA spliceosome-modulating payload, PH1— showed synergistic cancer-killing activity when combined with Adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, across pancreatic cancer cell lines harboring KRAS G12D and KRAS G12C mutations. These mutations are among the most common and hardest-to-treat drivers of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat, especially when driven by KRAS mutations— a genetic change long considered one of the toughest targets in oncology. Akari's new data suggest that its experimental drug may help KRAS inhibitors work better, opening the door to a potentially powerful combination approach.

Breakthrough Findings Featured in ASCO 2026 Abstract

The findings, highlighted in an online abstract released ahead of the ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting, showed that the combination of AKTX-101 and Adagrasib produced synergistic cytotoxic activity in KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer models.

Importantly, this synergy was not observed with comparator TROP2 ADCs that use traditional topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads—those combinations instead showed antagonistic effects, underscoring the differentiated biology of Akari's PH1 payload. According to the company, the synergy may be driven by PH1's unique ability to target and degrade pre-mRNA transcripts, including those containing KRAS mutations that fuel tumor growth.

Additional ASCO-Abstract Findings

-AKTX-101 demonstrated single-digit nanomolar (nM) potency in KRAS-mutant lung cancer model.

-Bliss synergy scores exceeded 10 for AKTX-101 + Adagrasib across KRAS G12C and G12D pancreatic cancer lines.

-Comparator TROP2 ADCs showed negative (antagonistic) Bliss scores, reinforcing PH1's differentiated mechanism.

-PH1's modulation of KRAS RNA splicing may enhance Adagrasib is not approved.

Akari CEO Abizer Gaslightwala said the data highlight a "fundamentally differentiated mechanism" that may enhance the activity of KRAS inhibitors in ways not seen with conventional ADC payloads. He noted that KRAS remains one of the most challenging targets in oncology, and the new findings point to a promising opportunity for combination therapy.

Dr. Satyajit Mitra, Executive Director and Head of Oncology, added that the synergy with an approved KRAS inhibitor in an unapproved KRAS setting "offers exciting combination possibilities," reinforcing the potential of PH1-based ADCs to unlock efficacy in cancers driven by difficult oncogenes.

Developmental Update

Akari has initiated IND-enabling studies for AKXT-101 and is targeting initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial by mid-2027.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on March 30, 2026.

AKTX closed Thursday's trading at $5.14, up 49.85%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $10.57, up 105.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.