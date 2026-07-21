Akari Enters Strategic Research Collaboration With Whitehawk To Advance ADC Innovation; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics, Plc. (AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs announced a strategic research collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (WHWK), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, to advance ADC innovation and impact.

Akari Therapeutics develops antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its PH1 payload directly into the tumour with minimal off-target effects.

Under the collaboration, the companies will conduct preclinical studies evaluating Akari's proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload technology in combination with Whitehawk's topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOP1i) ADC platform.

The preclinical streams will assess dual payload compatibility and synergies, while generating data intended to guide future development decisions and potential broader collaboration opportunities between the companies.

Akari will lead the design, execution and evaluation of the research activities.

Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics said , "Whitehawk brings a differentiated ADC platform and strong expertise in evaluating novel ADC technologies."

"Beyond our existing portfolio, we see dual-payload approaches as a potential next opportunity to expand the therapeutic potential of our ADC platform," said Dave Lennon, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitehawk Therapeutics.

The company has initiated IND-enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its first-in-human trial by mid-2027.

Whitehawk's portfolio includes HWK-007, HWK-016, and HWK-206, ADCs engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors and deliver impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Notably, these assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialisation agreement.

AKTX has traded between $3.02 and $49.60 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.66.

AKTX is currently down 14.17% at $9.15.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.