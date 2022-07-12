Akanda To Supply Tetra Bio-Pharma With Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis For FDA Trials Of QIXLEEF

(RTTNews) - Akanda Corp. (AKAN) will supply Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBPMF.OB, TBP.TO) with pharmaceutical grade cannabis flower in a microdose cap form, for use in a Storz & Bickel Mighty Medic Vaporizer for global commercialization of Tetra's QIXLEEF and related products, the companies said in a statement.

In addition, Akanda will act as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Tetra's clinical drug and commercial supply programs.

QIXLEEF is a proprietary botanical inhaled investigational new drug currently being studied in two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized clinical trials. The companies estimate the total addressable market (TAM) for QIXLEEF to be nearly $1.7 billion by 2028.

As per the multi-year agreement, Akanda will supply Tetra with high-quality, premium THC and CBD flower, and will provide regulatory, quality and pharmaceutical manufacturing services for the QIXLEEFTM clinical drug development and marketing authorization from its Portugal operations.

The supply of the active pharmaceutical ingredient starts in 2022 and is anticipated to increase incrementally over the succeeding years based on growing demand and commercializing of Tetra's cannabinoid-derived medicines.

