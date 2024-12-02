News & Insights

Akamai upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer amid CDN consolidation

December 02, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai (AKAM) to Outperform from Perform with a $120 price target Following the shutdown of Edgio, the Content Delivery Network space has consolidated to three players from six previously, removing another price competitor and making CDN a “more attractive market,” the analyst tells investors. In addition, volumes and pricing are improving based on the firm’s channel checks, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

