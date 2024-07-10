Akamai Techs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AKAM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Akamai Techs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $295,197, and 7 are calls, amounting to $451,804.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $115.0 for Akamai Techs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Akamai Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Akamai Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Akamai Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.85 $85.00 $162.3K 1.7K 45 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $95.00 $142.5K 950 0 AKAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $11.1 $11.04 $95.00 $139.6K 8.7K 150 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.6 $23.3 $23.3 $115.00 $62.9K 485 0 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $10.1 $11.02 $95.00 $50.8K 8.7K 56

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Akamai Techs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Akamai Techs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 947,456, the price of AKAM is up by 1.17%, reaching $93.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Akamai Techs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Outperform with a new price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Akamai Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.