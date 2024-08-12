Akamai Techs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Akamai Techs.

Looking at options history for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $208,980 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $444,290.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $105.0 for Akamai Techs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Akamai Techs stands at 1654.0, with a total volume reaching 3,047.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Akamai Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Akamai Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.6 $8.9 $9.3 $105.00 $194.3K 744 300 AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.6 $9.1 $9.4 $105.00 $85.5K 744 91 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.0 $9.4 $100.00 $45.1K 4.1K 165 AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.5 $8.6 $90.00 $44.7K 98 156 AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.5 $8.6 $90.00 $42.1K 98 104

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

In light of the recent options history for Akamai Techs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Akamai Techs With a volume of 589,742, the price of AKAM is down -1.22% at $100.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Akamai Techs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Akamai Techs with a target price of $100. Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $96. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Akamai Techs, targeting a price of $112. An analyst from Craig-Hallum upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Akamai Techs with a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Akamai Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.