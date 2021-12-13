Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Akamai Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, Akamai Technologies had US$1.96b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.92b in cash leading to net debt of about US$41.3m.

A Look At Akamai Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AKAM Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Akamai Technologies had liabilities of US$731.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.80b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.92b in cash and US$660.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$955.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Akamai Technologies shares are worth a very impressive total of US$18.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, Akamai Technologies has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With debt at a measly 0.036 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 14.4 times, it's clear that Akamai Technologies is not a desperate borrower. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Also good is that Akamai Technologies grew its EBIT at 11% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Akamai Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Akamai Technologies recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Akamai Technologies's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Akamai Technologies is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Akamai Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

