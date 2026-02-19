Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $85.07 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $139.90 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $270.06 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $1.094 billion from $1.019 billion last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.07 Mln. vs. $139.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.094 Bln vs. $1.019 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.060 B To $ 1.085 B

