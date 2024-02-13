Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $161.17 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $128.76 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $262.63 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $995.02 million from $927.78 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $161.17 Mln. vs. $128.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $995.02 Mln vs. $927.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 - $1.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $980 - $1000 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.