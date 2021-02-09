Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $113.37 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $119.10 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $219.84 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $846.29 million from $772.12 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $219.84 Mln. vs. $201.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $846.29 Mln vs. $772.12 Mln last year.

