Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $119.10 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $94.02 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $201.59 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $772.12 million from $713.36 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $201.59 Mln. vs. $175.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $772.12 Mln vs. $713.36 Mln last year.

