Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $57.91 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $160.54 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $243.51 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.004 billion from $965.48 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $57.91 Mln. vs. $160.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.004 Bln vs. $965.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49-$1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $995 mln-$1.020 bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.31-$6.38 Full year revenue guidance: $3.966-$3.991 bln

