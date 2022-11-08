Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $108.15 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $178.92 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $200.02 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $881.90 million from $860.33 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $108.15 Mln. vs. $178.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $881.90 Mln vs. $860.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.