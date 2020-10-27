Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $158.62 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $137.89 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $215.78 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $792.85 million from $709.91 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $215.78 Mln. vs. $180.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $792.85 Mln vs. $709.91 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.