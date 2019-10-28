Markets
Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $137.89 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $107.58 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $180.59 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $709.91 million from $669.63 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $180.59 Mln. vs. $157.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $709.91 Mln vs. $669.63 Mln last year.

