Akamai Technologies Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $161.92 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $113.92 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $226.52 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $794.72 million from $705.07 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $226.52 Mln. vs. $176.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $794.72 Mln vs. $705.07 Mln last year.

