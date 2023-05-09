Akamai Technologies Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $97.11 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $133.38 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $218.31 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $915.60 million from $903.65 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $97.11 Mln. vs. $133.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $915.60 Mln vs. $903.65 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $923 - $937 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.69 - $5.84 Full year revenue guidance: $3740 - $.3785 Mln

