Akamai Technologies Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.15 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $107.13 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $196.13 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $764.30 million from $706.51 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $196.13 Mln. vs. $180.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q1): $764.30 Mln vs. $706.51 Mln last year.

