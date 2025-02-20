AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $AKAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ($AKAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,019,940,000, missing estimates of $1,035,675,900 by $-15,735,900.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $AKAM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL C JOSEPH (EVP - Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,110,014 .

. EDWARD J MCGOWAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,782 shares for an estimated $1,064,282 .

. AARON AHOLA (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,418

ROBERT BLUMOFE (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,519

WILLIAM RAYMOND WAGNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $194,110.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $6,049,322 of award payments to $AKAM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

