AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $AKAM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ($AKAM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,030,558,285 and earnings of $1.60 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AKAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $AKAM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F THOMSON LEIGHTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 37,670 shares for an estimated $2,997,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD J MCGOWAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,238 shares for an estimated $2,438,498 .

. ADAM KARON (COO & GM Edge Technology Group) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,920 shares for an estimated $1,814,715 .

. PAUL C JOSEPH (EVP - Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,054,294 .

. MANI SUNDARAM (EVP and GM Security) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,683 shares for an estimated $924,258 .

. ANTHONY P WILLIAMS (EVP and CHRO) sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $780,805

AARON AHOLA (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $671,098 .

. ROBERT BLUMOFE (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,519

WILLIAM RAYMOND WAGNER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $93,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $6,049,322 of award payments to $AKAM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AKAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKAM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AKAM forecast page.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AKAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $121.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.