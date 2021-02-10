Akamai Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AKAM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.43, changing hands as low as $103.51 per share. Akamai Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKAM's low point in its 52 week range is $75.1801 per share, with $124.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.99. The AKAM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.