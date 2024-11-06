Akamai Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AKAM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.92, changing hands as high as $104.46 per share. Akamai Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKAM's low point in its 52 week range is $87.59 per share, with $129.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.24. The AKAM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

