Akamai Technologies (BER:AK3) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 98.57

The average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies (BER:AK3) has been revised to 98.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of 88.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.97 to a high of 120.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from the latest reported closing price of 94.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AK3 is 0.20%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 149,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,850K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AK3 by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,378K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,066K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK3 by 4.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,869K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AK3 by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,624K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AK3 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,623K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AK3 by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.