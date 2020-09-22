Akamai Technologies, AT&T Extend Business Relationship Through 2023 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) and AT&T, Inc. (T) announced Tuesday that they are extending their business relationship through 2023. This renewed agreement continues to give AT&T business customers around the world access to Akamai services as part of AT&T's comprehensive portfolio of cloud and network services.

This is the second renewal of work between Akamai and AT&T. They began working together in 2012, and extended the relationship in 2017. AT&T has now become the largest global provider of Akamai's security solutions.

Both companies will continue to help enhance the security, performance and scale of customers' digital businesses across a host of industries, including retail, finance, entertainment, manufacturing and the public sector among others.

