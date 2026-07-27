Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) closed the most recent trading day at $112.85, moving -2.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Shares of the cloud services provider witnessed a gain of 1.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.21%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Akamai Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, down 8.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.74 per share and a revenue of $4.49 billion, signifying shifts of -5.34% and +6.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Akamai Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Currently, Akamai Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Akamai Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.82.

Also, we should mention that AKAM has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.