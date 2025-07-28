Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) closed at $79.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

The stock of cloud services provider has risen by 1.44% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Akamai Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, down 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 4.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.27 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of -3.24% and +3.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Akamai Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Akamai Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Akamai Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.42.

We can also see that AKAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AKAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.