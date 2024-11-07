Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- International : $480.07 million compared to the $481.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $480.07 million compared to the $481.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenues- United States : $524.61 million compared to the $522.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $524.61 million compared to the $522.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Security : $518.67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $520.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

: $518.67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $520.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Revenue- Compute : $166.88 million compared to the $159.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.

: $166.88 million compared to the $159.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year. Revenue- Delivery: $319.13 million compared to the $320.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.

Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

