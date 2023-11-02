Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Akamai Technologies (AKAM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $944.57 million, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Security' at $442.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Compute' to reach $128.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery' will likely reach $373.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Akamai Technologies have returned -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Currently, AKAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

