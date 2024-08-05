Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $976.44 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Akamai Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Security' to reach $499.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Compute' should arrive at $148.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Delivery' reaching $328.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should come in at $468.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- United States' will likely reach $509.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.



Akamai Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AKAM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

