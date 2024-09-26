Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) closed the most recent trading day at $100.11, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Shares of the cloud services provider witnessed a loss of 0.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Akamai Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.59, indicating a 2.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1 billion, indicating a 3.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.43 per share and a revenue of $4 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.71% and +4.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Akamai Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Akamai Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Akamai Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.63, which means Akamai Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that AKAM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

