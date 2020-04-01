Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) closed the most recent trading day at $91.60, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud services provider had gained 1.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

AKAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 5.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $748.03 million, up 5.88% from the year-ago period.

AKAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.91% and +6.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AKAM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. AKAM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AKAM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.18.

Meanwhile, AKAM's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AKAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

