Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) ended the recent trading session at $97.41, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud services provider had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Akamai Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 2.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, up 3.62% from the prior-year quarter.

AKAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.71% and +4.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Akamai Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% upward. Akamai Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Akamai Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.08 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that AKAM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AKAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

